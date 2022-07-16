3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $312,999

New Construction completed in approximately 3-4 Weeks. Wide open spaces is what this new home has to offer. Mercado's Construction did it again. This beautifully thought out three bedroom, two bath and one car garage. In the up and growing town of McGregor, Tx.. From the moment you walk through the handsome front door, you see the decorative ceiling known to be a staple of Mercado's Construction. t Home has a open floorplan with lots of extras. Stone bar looking into Kitchen. Kitchen has a large pantry. Kitchen overlooks backyard. Living Master bedroom offer large walk in tiled shower, separate vanities, and isolated form the two other bedrooms. Second bedroom has a cute cutout by window for a fun nook or design feature. Side yard is big enough to add your shop or another carport to meet all your storage needs. Back porch has been extended to host a great summer BBQ's. and has foam insulation. Garage is completely foam insulated and finished out. So that means garage can be used as an extra bonus area or a garage. Be the first to call this beautiful home your very own.