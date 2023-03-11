Like new, John Houston home in desirable Trails of Oakridge in Midway ISD. Large open living/dining concept make this home great for entertaining. Living/dining area has beautiful hardwood floors and lots of windows for natural light. Kitchen has beautiful granite counters, large island, pantry and stainless appliances to include, refrigerator, microwave, built-in oven and dishwasher. Isolated primary suite. Primary bath features separate tub, separate shower, dual vanity and large walk-in closet. Two car garage. Home has security system, sprinkler system and privacy fenced backyard. $329,900