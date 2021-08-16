3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $339,900

Welcome to this lovely, charming and tasteful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Midway ISD and zoned in the district of South Bosque Elementary. This newer built home features raised ceilings, crown molding, gorgeous hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, beautiful tile backsplash, designer fixtures, with much detail and character throughout. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen while entertaining family or guests as this home offers the open concept that so many are looking for. It is also a split floorplan with two bedrooms and a full bath on the front side of the home and the master suite is located on the back side with dual vanities, a large garden tub, separate shower and oversized walk-in closet. Enjoy the backyard with plenty of shade trees while sitting on the pergola covered patio. Located just off of HWY 84, towards McGregor, and only 10-15 minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment in Waco. Don't miss this beautiful home in an excellent community.