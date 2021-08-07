Come grab this one while it's being built! Completion date of Sep 10th. Will be a beautiful stone/brick home in the new subdivision "The Parks" in McGregor. Walk into a nice size foyer, with 10 ft ceilings throughout the open spaces. Beautiful high-end vinyl floors thought-out. The living-room will be bright and airy, lots of windows & stone fireplace with mantle. Open concept, kitchen will have a 7 ft. island. Custom cabinets with granite. Also, who doesn't love a mud room? Well, this one has it all. Mudroom space with some lockers, & right off of the mudroom is the laundry room with cabinets. All bedrooms will have tray ceilings, as well as carpet. Master bedroom is isolated with a huge walk in closet. Master bathroom will be to die for! Walk in shower, soak in tub, custom cabinets with granite as well. Nice back patio, with privacy wood fence. 21x19 2-car garage, and let's not forget the sprinkler system! Call us today to get this one Under Contract today!
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $344,900
