Charming modern farmhouse, nestled in the heart of Central Texas. This gem was built in 2021 and is minutes from downtown McGregor, 15 minutes to Waco and 25 minutes to Temple. Amenities include an open floor plan, engineered wood flooring throughout, stainless steel, modern appliances, an electric fireplace, custom kitchen soft close cabinets and drawers, floating shelves, and beautiful quartz countertops surrounding a large island. The spacious master bath includes a walk-in closet, freestanding bathtub, standing shower, and dual vanity with LED backlit mirrors. Large Sierra Pacific triple insulated E glass windows allow for plenty of natural light while working with the spray foam insulation to help maintain a comfortable temperature no matter the season. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $355,000
