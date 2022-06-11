3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $419,000

Beautiful and well maintained home in McGregor, TX! Newly built in 2020, this home features 3 spacious bedroom, 2 bathroom and is situated on just under an acre. Inside you will find an open-concept living room, dining and kitchen with custom details throughout. The gorgeous kitchen has a huge island with beautiful quartz countertops, tons of cabinet space, a gas stovetop and much more. There's a great-sized laundry room that features a charging station for all electronics and access to the master closet making laundry day a breeze! The master suite is secluded and has double doors to the back porch, dual vanities, a massive walk-in shower and a dreamy master closet. Outside you will find a gorgeous and expansive covered back patio with a surround sound system that makes it a perfect place to entertain or have a relaxing evening.