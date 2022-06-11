 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $419,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $419,000

Beautiful and well maintained home in McGregor, TX! Newly built in 2020, this home features 3 spacious bedroom, 2 bathroom and is situated on just under an acre. Inside you will find an open-concept living room, dining and kitchen with custom details throughout. The gorgeous kitchen has a huge island with beautiful quartz countertops, tons of cabinet space, a gas stovetop and much more. There's a great-sized laundry room that features a charging station for all electronics and access to the master closet making laundry day a breeze! The master suite is secluded and has double doors to the back porch, dual vanities, a massive walk-in shower and a dreamy master closet. Outside you will find a gorgeous and expansive covered back patio with a surround sound system that makes it a perfect place to entertain or have a relaxing evening.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russell's Pecans near Waco hits the market

Russell's Pecans near Waco hits the market

Everything but the squirrels is for sale at Russell's Pecans and Fine Candy in Gholson, where the Russell family and 1,500 pampered pecan trees have delivered goodies to Central Texas for generations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert