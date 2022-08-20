3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $419,900

Space is key! This unique home sits on 1 acre of land and is conveniently located about a mile from the heart of McGregor. As you enter the home, you will be welcomed into the living room that features a fireplace and built-in shelving/bookcase that provides ample space for your home entertainment system. Follow the stunning vinyl hand scraped wood flooring into the kitchen where you will find granite countertops, an oversized farm style sink, stove and a spacious island for your style of living. The primary suite is isolated with a walk-in closet, private bathroom, dual vanities and standalone rain-head shower. The quality of this custom home provides an additional two bedrooms, a dedicated office and a flex room. The private driveway will deliver guests to the front door and take residents to the back of the home with a covered patio, swimming pool and a shop that not only has space for storage, but entertaining and a private room! Space. Quality. Home!