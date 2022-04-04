 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $479,000

Looking for your own slice of Texas heaven? Come see this thoughtfully built, single story, HGTV worthy home ON 5 ACRES! Enjoy the sunsets while entertaining on your lovely patio. The fireplace surrounded by built-ins in the living room the perfect spot to relax in the cool weather. There is also a workshop/garage for the hobbyist in your family or a wonderful space to store boat etc. Schedule your showing today!

