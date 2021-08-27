Looking for a gorgeous, spacious home with a pool in Midway ISD? Come to 405 Red Rock Court and fall in love! Located in Sunwest Village, this custom home built in 2018 offers 3 bedrooms and 5 baths on almost half an acre, with a private media room upstairs. Featuring TWO MASTER SUITES downstairs, one guest bedroom, full guest bath and half bath downstairs, and a media room and half bath upstairs that could serve as a 4th bedroom. Wonderful open concept living room with wood-burning fireplace opens up to the spacious kitchen featuring a gas range, double ovens, large island with bar seating and walk-in pantry. The formal dining room is perfect for entertaining guests, and there's a breakfast area off the kitchen for your daily meals. Just off the breakfast area is a cozy sunroom that leads out to the gorgeous pool with tanning area and waterfall. With another couple months of warm Texas weather, you still have plenty of time to enjoy afternoons poolside! Pool is 5.5' at its deepest. The large backyard is fully privacy fenced and includes a storage shed for your outdoor and pool equipment. Additional features include wood and tile flooring throughout, custom built-ins, wired for security system, foam insulation, floor outlets in living areas along with an outlet above the garage door for Christmas lights. Two water heaters and two HVAC units. This is a dream home in a fabulous neighborhood - schedule your private tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $560,000
