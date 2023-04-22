JOHN HOUSTON HOME IN TRAILS OF OAKRIDGE IN MIDWAY ISD. Gorgeous 2-Story Open-Concept Hartford floorplan that features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a study. This home includes Open Concept Family Room, Master Bedroom, Large Master Bathroom, Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Deep Breakfast Nook with access to Outdoor Covered Patio, and 3-Car Side Entry Garage. Second Floor includes a Game Room and Media Room with a 1/2 Bath. This home offers a electric cooktop, custom wood cabinets, engineered wood floors and many more upgrades. It is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $599,990
