 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $79,900

Looking for an affordable, entry level house on a quiet street in McGregor? You've found it! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Spacious living room and bedrooms. Large kitchen with room for an island. Off street parking and a backyard to enjoy the shade during those summer days. Come take a look today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert