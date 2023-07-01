Welcome to this beautiful custom-built home in the desirable Hidden Valley neighborhood! This home has all the wonderful details and is so pretty. As you walk into the home you will be welcomed by the spacious, open living area and kitchen. The living space has beamed ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and wall of windows to for views of the 1.48 acre lot. Kitchen has a gas cooktop, beautiful granite counters, large island, coffee bar and loads of counter space. Light and bright office or library off the living area with pretty doors and nice built-ins. Two generously sized bedrooms and great closet space. Isolated master bedroom is so nice and has custom closet space with great storage. Utility room is great, too! The backyard and patio are perfect for entertaining and has so much space with endless possibilities! This home is a dream!
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $799,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Parting is such sweet sorrow, but Waco’s power couple, Chip and Joanna Gaines, have taken that step. They are parting with the Cottonland Cast…
The new restaurant Sammy and Kyle Citrano will open on Franklin Avenue will not have George's III on the marquee.
Many attendees were concerned with the lack of features resembling the old Lions Park, saying it was an amusement park rather than a typical u…
The Texas Supreme Court will review a case involving a Waco justice of the peace’s refusal to perform same-sex weddings.
Mike Copeland: Graphic Packaging permits; Apartments at Old Robinson; Orscheln becoming Bomgaars; Gas prices
Graphic Packaging's $1 billion Waco project is moving right along. Grading is underway for apartments at Loop 340 and Old Robinson. Gas prices…