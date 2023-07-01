Welcome to this beautiful custom-built home in the desirable Hidden Valley neighborhood! This home has all the wonderful details and is so pretty. As you walk into the home you will be welcomed by the spacious, open living area and kitchen. The living space has beamed ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and wall of windows to for views of the 1.48 acre lot. Kitchen has a gas cooktop, beautiful granite counters, large island, coffee bar and loads of counter space. Light and bright office or library off the living area with pretty doors and nice built-ins. Two generously sized bedrooms and great closet space. Isolated master bedroom is so nice and has custom closet space with great storage. Utility room is great, too! The backyard and patio are perfect for entertaining and has so much space with endless possibilities! This home is a dream!