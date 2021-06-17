 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $99,000

**House is currently situated in Central Business District of McGregor - New owner would need to request zoning change to permit residential use ** Property was previously in the process of being completely remodeled when work stopped and property was taken back. There was some bracing work done to support roof and to support and the 2nd floor with new wire pulled throughout the house. Exterior garage would need to be removed per City of McGregor, as it is situated above a city sewer line

