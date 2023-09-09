This magnificent townhome is waiting for you. As you walk in you are greeted by an open concept living/kitchen area. Insulated with high efficiency foam and high efficiency Low E tilt-in glass windows. Granite counter tops in both kitchen and baths. The kitchen appliances include the stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The masterbath has a walk-in tiled shower that is handicap accessible. Nice quality custom made cabinets throughout kitchen and baths. White colored 2" wood grain faux blinds window coverings. Hardware consist of black and stainless doorknobs, faucets, towel bars and cabinets pulls. Washer and Dry are in there own room. Detailed crown molding not to mention the wainscot panels in the master bedroom. The community gazebo, concrete sidewalks and stone wall makes for an enjoyable development. Located in a family-friendly community, in top rated McGregor ISD school district and a short distance to restaurants/cafes, bakeries, coffee shops, gym, local grocery store, banks, walking trails, and antique shopping. In walking distance is the Amtrak train ready take you to Ft Worth, Austin, San Antonio and many other locations. HOA: Spring Street Homeowners Association, Inc. Annual dues are $250.00.