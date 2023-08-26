New construction in a corner lot is underway in McGregor, Texas! Open floor plan with beautiful waterproof vinyl floor thought the house. Livingroom has tray ceilings, & to showcase the beautiful gray stone siding by the kitchen bar as well as the fireplace, adds a great deal of character to the interior. Beautiful white custom kitchen cabinets with top of the line quartz. All Appliances will convey. Large walk-in pantry & a nice size breakfast/dining area towards the back of the home. Great size Master bedroom that's isolated. Master Bathroom is quite spacious as well, dual vanities, with the same top of the line quartz to match the rest of the house. Walk in Marble shower & a walk-in closet that you'll love! Other Bonus items: fun nook in 1 of the bedrooms, 1 car garage that is insulated, privacy wood fence in backyard, extra carport in the back/side with a bonus storage room!
3 Bedroom Home in McGregor - $324,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Marlin Bulldogs won't be taking the football field against the Itasca Wampus Cats on Friday night following the cancellation of all extrac…
A Rochester, New York, woman who spent 25 years in prison for murder before being exonerated will be laid to rest Friday. Betty Tyson died las…
Developers planning student housing and retail options are set to buy 72 acres near Baylor University, and the proceeds will support the Helen…
Virginia singer Oliver Anthony posted a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday for the first time since his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” racke…
Mike Copeland: Cottonland Castle high bidder still unnamed; Hotel 1928 opening date; Marina for sale
The Cottonland Castle is under contract, but the buyer has not been publicly revealed. Hotel 1928 will open Nov. 1. The Cove marina on Lake Wa…