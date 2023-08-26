New construction in a corner lot is underway in McGregor, Texas! Open floor plan with beautiful waterproof vinyl floor thought the house. Livingroom has tray ceilings, & to showcase the beautiful gray stone siding by the kitchen bar as well as the fireplace, adds a great deal of character to the interior. Beautiful white custom kitchen cabinets with top of the line quartz. All Appliances will convey. Large walk-in pantry & a nice size breakfast/dining area towards the back of the home. Great size Master bedroom that's isolated. Master Bathroom is quite spacious as well, dual vanities, with the same top of the line quartz to match the rest of the house. Walk in Marble shower & a walk-in closet that you'll love! Other Bonus items: fun nook in 1 of the bedrooms, 1 car garage that is insulated, privacy wood fence in backyard, extra carport in the back/side with a bonus storage room!