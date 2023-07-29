Absolute beauty and charm. Built-in 2021 offers 3 spacious bedrooms and an open living, dining, and kitchen. Beautiful finishes and a great kitchen with nice appliances and a pantry. The floors are engineered vinyl. The living room offers a built-in electric fireplace. Separate laundry and mud room and a spacious two-car garage complete this beauty. The covered back porch invites to have friends for cookouts. Nice landscaping with a sprinkler system. A must-see if you are looking in McGregor. All appliances including washer and dryer, and all TV'S and mounts convey with the house.