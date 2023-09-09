Welcome to 910 Cumberland Street a beautifully designed home that is 2,278 sqft in MCGREGOR ISD! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home includes a spacious and open floor plan that is functional and great for entertaining as well as office space. You will enjoy a SPECTACULAR kitchen, granite countertops, island, a spacious living room with a fireplace and a great-sized dining area. The master suite is secluded with a huge walk-in closet, double vanities and a walk-in shower with a free standing bath tub. This house is ready to become your home.
3 Bedroom Home in McGregor - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Blake Shapen Redemption Tour took a big hit in the season opener.
The Waco Fire Department is continuing to investigate the case of an influencer who burned up a Ferrari F8 by driving it through a dry Waco co…
One of a football coach’s favorite expressions is “We’ve got to focus on us.” After Baylor’s season-opening face plant against Texas State, is…
Toasted Yolk opens. Several local firms make layoffs. Waco's Green Communities Conference is approaching, and more Waco business news from vet…
Shapen. Reese. Defense. Here are three quick takeaways from Baylor’s 42-31 loss to Texas State Saturday at McLane Stadium.