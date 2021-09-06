Don't Miss out on this Amazing Opportunity! This gorgeous home has some of the best views of the Texas hill country outside your living room. With only being minutes from I-35, you can get the best of both worlds somewhere tucked away in the country, but able to get anywhere you need! This is a rare find, so don't miss your chance at living in the beautiful Texas Hill Country.
3 Bedroom Home in Moody - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Connally Independent School District is mourning the second Connally Junior High death from COVID-19 in one week and is closing the campus for…
A Waco woman awaiting sentencing for her role in a 2019 drunken driving hit-and-run wreck that nearly killed a Baylor University student was j…
The time to leave Oak Lodge Motor Inn is approaching, and 68-year-old Greg Crain is among residents yet to find a new place to live.
A 68-year-old Waco man was named in an eight-count indictment Wednesday that charges him with sexually abusing a family member over a 10-year period.
Central Texas Honor Roll: Whose star shined brightest on Friday night? Check out the biggest high school football performances of the week.
A 19-year-old Woodway man is facing felony charges after he was accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.
The alleged owner of a number of vicious dogs that have attacked and injured at least four women at an RV park just north of West was arrested…
The owner of an RV park near West is under investigation and facing civil action after at least four women reported they were attacked by a pack of vicious dogs on the property in the past six months.
"What's happening is that people are buying veterinary medicine at the feed store and taking it at whatever dosage they're seeing on the internet. That's why, nationally, calls to poison control centers have skyrocketed. Even the company that makes it is not pushing it, if you will, or encouraging its use in any way."
The rapidly spreading COVID-19 delta variant killed 11 people in McLennan County over the three days ending Monday, and hospitals here struggl…