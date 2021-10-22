Amazing hilltop views! Beautiful country home with rolling pastures and gorgeous sunrises. If you're looking for a stress buster, this little piece of heaven is for you. This 5+ acres ranchette is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath home with possible 4th bedroom or office. Walk in and see the floor to ceiling stone fireplace. The chef's dream kitchen boasts a large center white quartz island, pot filler at cooktop, double oven, farmhouse sink and stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops throughout. Tons of storage! Skylights in the living area and kitchen. Large split master with newly renovated en suite, fireplace, and his and her walk-in closets. Outside, the large gazebo overlooks the refreshing in-ground swimming pool with 2021 new sand filter. Enjoy a round of horseshoes during halftime. Automatic gate at entrance with keypad. Pipe fence, metal roof with aluminum gutters, and garages with room to store 3 cars and your riding mower. This home has too many things to list. Come see for yourself!
3 Bedroom Home in Moody - $779,900
