 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Calm - $600,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Calm - $600,000

This 46-acre county Hill Country in central Texas has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, an office, and a 2-car side entry garage. The dining room has 2 sets of patio doors that opens to a large wooden deck overlooking the farm to enjoy. Vaulted ceilings with exposed wooden beams with a wood burning fireplace and floor to ceiling windows in the living room. A 20 X 24 metal shop with electricity and an attached carport. If you like to hunt or fish the property has 2 stock ponds stocked with fish. Approximately 22 acres with scattered trees, creek, idea for wildlife, and additional 23 acres of coastal grass. This property has privacy and is a property you should see all the beauty it has.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Symptoms linger for months, change lives for Waco patients with long COVID-19

Symptoms linger for months, change lives for Waco patients with long COVID-19

Waco radio personality Rich Richardson remembers Sept. 11, 2021, as the day that COVID-19 changed his world and his last memory before a 26-day coma that followed.  Six months later, and three months into physical therapy meant to get his arms and legs back to their normal function, COVID-19 continues to shadow his world.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert