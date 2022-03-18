This 46-acre county Hill Country in central Texas has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, an office, and a 2-car side entry garage. The dining room has 2 sets of patio doors that opens to a large wooden deck overlooking the farm to enjoy. Vaulted ceilings with exposed wooden beams with a wood burning fireplace and floor to ceiling windows in the living room. A 20 X 24 metal shop with electricity and an attached carport. If you like to hunt or fish the property has 2 stock ponds stocked with fish. Approximately 22 acres with scattered trees, creek, idea for wildlife, and additional 23 acres of coastal grass. This property has privacy and is a property you should see all the beauty it has.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Calm - $600,000
