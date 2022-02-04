 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Calm - $619,000

Motivated Seller due to Relocation.15 peaceful ac. convenient to Waco, I35 & Hwy 84. 2800 sqft 3bed,2bath hm, recent updates. Kitchen has all new appliances, Zellige tile back splash, quartz countertops, fireclay ledge farmhouse sink. Butler's pantry, frig, laundry room & oak flooring throughout. Master bath renovation Dec 2021 & farmhouse is cleverly decorated. Fenced back yard allows you to keep an eye on kids & animals. Property offers 2,500 sqft shop with carport & separate RV parking. Shop has 30amp RV electric, water & water heater, sink & 4 roll up shop doors. Land is open with tank that holds water yr rd. Chicken coop & chickens are included to complete the country experience. Furnishings are neg.

