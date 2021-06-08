Welcome to your slice of the country! On 15 Acres in Axtell ISD with a stock tank, chicken coop, garden area & 2000+ SF workshop with 220 and water. There's also parking for an RV, boat or any extra vehicles. Inside the home you'll be welcomed into a wonderfully remodeled kitchen with a handmade tiled Zellige backsplash, quartz countertops, oversized farm sink with built in ledge, smart appliances and an induction cooktop. Off the kitchen is a walk-in pantry with beverage fridge. The kitchen flows into the inviting family room featuring an updated fireplace & engineered White Oak flooring that has recently been installed in many areas of the home. Bathroom updates to countertops, sinks, fixtures, mirrors and a wood feature wall installed. A large additional living space with built-ins and window seats is a bonus! Don't miss the mud room / laundry just off the breakfast area. And all within 30 minutes of Waco! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Calm - $699,900
