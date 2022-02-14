3 Bedroom Home in Other - $175,000

Located right beside LaVega ISD you will find this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage situated on a .37-acre lot. Endless possibilities come with its two living areas accented by a beautiful brick wall. One area contains a large, beautiful box window for displays. The second area provides warmth in the winter with its potential for gas burning logs. Ample cabinet space. Plenty of parking room for family and friends as the home has a two-car garage, with attached car-port parking space. Enjoy entertaining in the completely fenced back yard, under a covered patio with your already installed brick firepit. You can picnic in spring and summer in the sizeable front yard under the shade of a mature oak tree. Green thumb? You have just purchased a home that includes an outdoor storage shed already hooked up with electricity. Just a quick hop away you will find easy access from I-35 restaurants, and shopping! Schedule a showing today and make this home your very own masterpiece!