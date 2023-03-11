Perfectly Charming. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is in the process of become something wonderful. Featuring an open concept kitchen space with granite counter tops, island bar, pantry and dining/breakfast area. The living room is also spacious and open to the kitchen. Home also comes custom with granite counter tops in the bathrooms, tile shower surround, separate utility room and double pain windows. You will love the large backyard with privacy fence, covered patio and is perfectly ready for you to put your own touches on. Only Minutes from Baylor, Magnolia Silos, Cameron Park, Zoo and all that downtown has to offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Other - $284,900
