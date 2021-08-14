 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Other - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Other - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Other - $299,900

China Springs country/urban living! (No HOA) This home has a gorgeous interior design, all the upgrades, stainless steel appliances, double built-in ovens, with granite countertops. Office/library/flex room that can be closed off from the main home, let us not forget the high demand for WORK FROM HOME SPACE. Back yard with screened porch allowing for morning coffee or grilling evenings. The floor plan is one of the best, as each bedroom is isolated offering the best privacy, incredible attic insulation with a new roof to boot (July 27th, 2020)! FYI: Waco Park/Waco Golf course/Waco Country Club are all just a couple of blocks away. Make it home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert