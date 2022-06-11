This spacious home features modern stylings and amenities in the highly desired Park Meadows neighborhood with access to the Midway ISD. Boasting 2,139 sq. ft., this home offers ample space for family, guests, entertaining, and the perfect office space for work and studying. The large primary bedroom is separate from the two secondary bedrooms. The rear patio was professionally enclosed and added to living space with HVAC and is perfect for reading, additional playroom or a work-from-home space. The functionality of this one-owner well-maintained home includes high end easy to care for flooring, oversized closets, lots of natural light and a well thought out floorplan. The house is positioned on a premium lot with easy access in and out of the community. Suited for entertaining or those who love all things culinary, the large open kitchen is perfectly set up to host gatherings with ample storage space, lots of countertop area and premium appliances.
3 Bedroom Home in Other - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco police arrested a 17-year-old on a gun charge Monday who they said was seen on security footage near the scene of a shooting that sent a …
Waco police arrested a 28-year-old man Tuesday who they believe shot two people outside a taco truck in April, seriously injuring both and lea…
Everything but the squirrels is for sale at Russell's Pecans and Fine Candy in Gholson, where the Russell family and 1,500 pampered pecan trees have delivered goodies to Central Texas for generations.
The thousands of curious sightseers who have driven or walked by the castle at 3300 Austin Ave., known as the Cottonland Castle, will get a ch…
Waco Police on Monday released more information on the arrest of an inmate who died in the McLennan County Jail late Friday in what authoritie…
Three local restaurants made Yelp’s list of the top 100 places to eat in Texas: Revival Eastside Eatery, 704 Elm Ave.; Cafe Homestead, near th…
Whitney ISD has approved the hiring of David Haynes Jr. as its new head football coach and athletic director.
The biggest Buc-ee's ever: A 75,000 square foot store is coming to Texas with 120 fueling stations.
Waco OKs engineering for solid waste transfer station on University Parks, a major expense in landfill move
The Waco City Council approved a $316,000 contract Tuesday that represents a small piece of what consultants have said could be the costliest …
‘Was he under our nose the entire time?’ Centerville residents discuss manhunt of convicted murderer east of Waco