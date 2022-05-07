This spacious home features modern stylings and amenities in the highly desired Park Meadows neighborhood with access to the Midway ISD. Boasting 2,139 sq. ft., this home offers ample space for family, guests, entertaining, and the perfect office space for work and studying. The large primary bedroom is separate from the two secondary bedrooms. The rear patio was professionally enclosed and added to living space with HVAC and is perfect for reading, additional playroom or a work-from-home space. The functionality of this one-owner well-maintained home includes high end easy to care for flooring, oversized closets, lots of natural light and a well thought out floorplan. The house is positioned on a premium lot with easy access in and out of the community. Suited for entertaining or those who love all things culinary, the large open kitchen is perfectly set up to host gatherings with ample storage space, lots of countertop area and premium appliances. Showings to start Saturday May 7
3 Bedroom Home in Other - $329,900
