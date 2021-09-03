Beautiful 10.75 acres located in Robinson Tx. Home features over 2,100 sq ft of living space, open kitchen/ dining and living space, large bedrooms and walk in closets. Great views from the covered front porch overlooking the land and lovely pond! Gated front entrance, fully fenced with an added 30x40 metal barn, storage building and extra carports for RV and parking space. Peaceful and private place to call home!
3 Bedroom Home in Other - $550,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Connally Independent School District is mourning the second Connally Junior High death from COVID-19 in one week and is closing the campus for…
Central Texas Honor Roll: See who turned in the biggest high school football performances this week.
A 19-year-old Woodway man is facing felony charges after he was accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.
The time to leave Oak Lodge Motor Inn is approaching, and 68-year-old Greg Crain is among residents yet to find a new place to live.
More than 330 doctors with the Waco area's oldest medical organization have signed on to a letter to the community with one overriding message. Just get the shot.
The rapidly spreading COVID-19 delta variant killed 11 people in McLennan County over the three days ending Monday, and hospitals here struggl…
The UIL executive committee announced on Wednesday that a Marlin student-athlete was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility.
Mike Copeland: Oak Lodge demolition permit; Patent law war room; Standalone ERs busy; Main Event progress
Mitchell Construction has secured a permit to demolish the Oak Lodge Motor Inn, 1024 Austin Ave., paving the way for a $9 million project call…
The owner of an RV park near West is under investigation and facing civil action after at least four women reported they were attacked by a pack of vicious dogs on the property in the past six months.
A Robinson man has died in a Dallas hospital burn unit after his ex-boyfriend was accused of setting him and a friend on fire earlier this mon…