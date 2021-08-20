3 Bedroom Home in Other - $599,000

Beautiful 10.75 acres located in Robinson Tx. Home features over 2,100 sq ft of living space, open kitchen/ dining and living space, large bedrooms and walk in closets. Great views from the covered front porch overlooking the land and lovely pond! Gated front entrance, fully fenced with an added 30x40 metal barn, storage building and extra carports for RV and parking space. Peaceful and private place to call home!