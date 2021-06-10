 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Riesel - $105,000

Great fixer upper 3 Bed/ 2 Bath 3/4 acre corner lot. Spacious rooms throughout. Kitchen/dining area separated by a bar to living area. Washer and dryer connection in the two car garage detached. Separate storage area has plumbing and electric not in use. Covered front porch not to close to the road. View More

