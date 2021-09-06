3 Bedroom Home in Riesel - $220,000

In the heart of small town USA, you will find this wonderful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home! Sitting on a large corner lot, walking distance from school (Riesel ISD), with mature shade trees, a fence, and a shed wired for electricity, you will find everything you need! Inside, the living area (with wood burning fireplace) is open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Walking through the house you will notice all original hardwood floors/ceiling and SHIPLAP galore! The single car garage could be converted to be the perfect man cave. Roof is appx. 6 years old and appliances are appx. 1 year old. This house has tons of potential with lots of space! Would make a great home or investment property.