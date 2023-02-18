Come see this adorable 3/2 on over half an acre in popular Riesel ISD neighborhood. Sits on dead end street. Brand new carpet in bedrooms, laminate floors in the living area and tile in kitchen/bathrooms. New water heater.
3 Bedroom Home in Riesel - $269,900
