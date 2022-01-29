 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Riesel - $299,500

If you missed the last one, here's another chance! Brand new (will be completed mid-February) construction in Riesel's newest, booming neighborhood. This beautiful home features three bedrooms, plus an office, two full baths, and front-entry, two-car garage. Open floor plan with numerous windows throughout. Isolated master suite with garden tub, separate shower, and two closets. Sitting at the end of the street, on an over-sized, spacious lot, you'll have plenty of room to add a workshop, pool, and bring your dog! Back-yard faces an open pasture, so you can enjoy evenings sitting on your back porch with a quaint, country setting. Complete landscaping package and side-walks on the way! Just seconds from the school or Highway 6. Convenient location, affordably priced, and just days away from completion, perfection, and HOME.

