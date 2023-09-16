The kinks are ironed out. The yard is done. The fence is up. And all we need is YOU! This gorgeous 3/2.5/2 in the heart of Riesel's newest, fastest-growing neighborhood is just a year old, and all the extras have been handled. Sellers love their home and are sad to leave, but their move is your gain. The isolated primary suite features a large bedroom, dual vanities, separate shower, whirpool tub, and TWO incredible closets! You'll find an open floor plan for the kitchen, dining, living, with an island, granite counter-tops, and stylish open shelving. The sweetest hidden gem around the corner is a butler's panty for so much extra storage. There's a half-bath for guests, and you'll still find two more bedrooms and another full bath on the other side of the home. Out back, you'll find a large, fenced-in backyard with the sweetest "cowboy" pool and a covered patio. These homes go quick! Come see us!
3 Bedroom Home in Riesel - $344,900
