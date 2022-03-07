 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Riesel - $489,900

Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that has office, craft room, 2 car garage on beautiful 10 acres that includes a pleasing pond. This lovely, well laid out home is set in the perfect spot in the country. The moment you enter the home you are greeted with a long tree-lined driveway up the home. From the moment you step foot in the home, you’ll see is the large living area with a vaulted ceiling, and leading out of the living room you have a spectacular view of the 10 acres with views of the pond and an entire wall of large windows facing out the back of the property. Each bedroom is given spacious closet space. Additional features include a well laid out kitchen, open to dining and family room, butlers pantry area, excellent storage space through home, tons of natural lighting, views from every angle. Don't miss out on the chance to call this place home! Priced to sell.

