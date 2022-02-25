Looking for a piece of the country with amazing views, room to roam and endless improvements? Look no further than 981 Blackland Road! Situated on 11.5 acres in Riesel, this property features a custom designed 2-story home with a spacious living area and functional kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, and has been freshly painted throughout. Upstairs you'll find the isolated master suite with a private balcony that overlooks the rolling country landscape - the morning sunset views are breathtaking! Your upstairs retreat also includes a spacious master bathroom complete with a large soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closets. Back downstairs are the guest bedrooms, guest bathroom and laundry room. Step out back and enjoy the great patio area with connection for a gas grill. If you have a green thumb, you'll appreciate the beautiful rosebushes and multitude of trees, flowers and landscaping. The 1200 sqft workshop features bay doors, electricity and work area, upstairs storage and possibly best of all, a decked out game room complete with pool table, projector/screen and other furnishings. This home has it's own solar grid that generates enough energy to power the entire property and then some - owners have not had any electric bills due in over 2 years! If that weren't enough, you have free unlimited internet access! With over nine acres of pasture the possibilities for hay production, livestock operations and other agricultural activities are endless. Low property taxes, no restrictions, easy access to Highway 6 and less than a 20 minute drive to Waco make this an easy choice - call today to schedule your private tour!
3 Bedroom Home in Riesel - $579,900
