This is what living in Texas is all about y’all! Perched on a hill with breathtaking views of rolling hills and big skies, this property has everything central Texas has to offer! We all know how important location is and this property has the perfect balance of convenience and the solitude of the country. This is a classic Texas Hill Country style home with a modern flair and features a stunning wrap around porch. The large, open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. A second spacious master suite makes this home truly flexible. The guest house is very private and features one bedroom with a walk-in closet, a full bath, washer & dryer hookups, a full kitchen and has it’s own amazing views out of every widow. The home is equipped with a full home Generac generator and a storm shelter. The property is fully fenced and also has cross fencing separating the pastures making it perfect for horses or livestock. There is also a 40X50 Shop with a roll up door for RV parking and a 40X40 pole barn for livestock, an established garden with greenhouse, a large chicken run with a beautiful coop, two wells, a stock tank and fertile pastures that make this the perfect sized ranchette to live a homesteader’s dream!