This is the Texas Dream! This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths but also has a separate but attached gameroom with wetbar, another full bathroom and upstairs bedroom that makes a perfect guest suite or office that is roughly another 1100+/- sq ft. There is a 1 car attached garage but a 3 car attached carport. The gameroom has a window over the bar that raises up when ready to party and a glass garage door that opens to the patio. The patio also features a large granite bar that overlooks the beautiful inground pool and hot tub with waterfall feature. All of this is on 30.55+/- beautiful acres with a large tank (pond) with dock stocked with fish, some amazing Texas sunsets, and a 2 stall small barn to keep animals out of the weather. There are also 3 custom dog kennels. This one is just far enough out of town for some peace but close enough to still have HEB and Doordash deliver!