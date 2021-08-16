 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $172,500

One of the lowest priced homes for sale in Robinson ISD. Quiet neighborhood. Nice floor plan. Big fenced yard. Home could use some TLC. Condition and any information regarding property to be confirmed by any concerned party. Property to be sold "AS-IS". Bring offers. Seller does not have a SURVEY for this property. Listing Agent is related to Seller.

