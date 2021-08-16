3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $189,000

This home in an established Robinson neighborhood has been beautifully re-mastered from head to toe. The closed in garage provides extra space and a whole new room for your next Game of Thrones binge. New carpet, updated roof & kitchen, and much more bring this beautiful home in to the modern age. Great sized closets to store all of your unused Christmas wrapping paper. Second bathroom tucked away in the master bedroom gives you plenty of space to try out the DIY skills you learned from YouTube. Throw the ol' pig skin around in the huge backyard and relive your Friday Night Lights glory days. Priced competitively! Free standing range, fridge, washer and dryer will all be included in sale.