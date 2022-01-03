3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $194,900

Don't miss out on this move in ready Robinson ISD home! Features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. 2 living areas and a bonus room on the back of the house. Master shower was converted for someone with physical limitations. There is also a 504+/- Sq.Ft. guest house with kichenette and bathroom. Privacy fenced yard. 2 car attached garage. Great location within just minutes to Central Texas Marketplace, restaurants, and hospitals.