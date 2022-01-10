 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $200,000

What a find!!! The home is close to Hwy 6 and IH35 for all your shopping, eating pleasure. The home is on a beautiful lot with pecan trees and extra parking drive for RV. This home has a covered back patio for enjoying your morning coffee and wonderful fall temperatures. The yard is well maintained with thick carpet grass and sprinkler system. The roof was replaced in 2014.

