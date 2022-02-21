3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $205,000

Check out this adorable home in Robinson Texas! The front is welcoming with mature trees that provide tons of shade during those summer days! The home features a cozy living room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a single car attached garage and two drive ways for parking. If you enjoy back yard entertainment there is plenty of room along with large shade trees. The home is located in Robinson ISD and is conveniently located to all shopping, grocery stores and hospitals.