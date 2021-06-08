 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $210,000

Well taken care of home close to all the schools! This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large living and dining area sits on a beautiful corner lot across from Robinson Jr. High School. The back yard has two storage sheds and a great covered patio great for enjoying the Texas weather. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert