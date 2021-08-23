Welcome to country living! If you need a workshop, this property is perfect! Starting with the old fashioned doorbell, this home is full of country charm. To alleviate worry, a new roof, with thirty year shingles, has been installed. Enjoy fresh paint and new laminate flooring throughout the living, dining and kitchen areas. A beautiful gas stove accentuates the light filled living room. The separate dining room features a custom made buffet. The large, country kitchen is complete with a gas range, refrigerator, and built-in shelves. All the bedrooms have beautiful original hard wood floors. The first bedroom could easily be divided to make a fourth bedroom or office. Spend the morning gazing out the window from the window seat in the first bedroom. Also in the first bedroom, enjoy your own private dressing table with a lighted mirror. Filtered light, from the huge pecan tree, dances across the mural floor of the second bedroom. The master suite is complete with a walk-in shower and access to the sun room. Cozy up to the freestanding gas stove and watch the birds in the second living area. Both the garages have metal roofs, concrete floors, work benches, and electricity. If you love fresh eggs, the chicken coops are ready for your chicks! For years, the right side of the property has been utilized as a garden area. There is also a compost bin. When the weather gets too scary, you will have your own private storm shelter!
3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $218,680
