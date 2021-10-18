3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $235,900

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home nestled in a great neighborhood is just what you've been waiting for! Located in Robinson School District and only a few minutes from work, restaurants, and shopping. This spacious home has so much to offer from a large living and dining area to an oversized pantry, you'll find yourself wanting to be in. With a large backyard and charming sunroom great for entertaining and family gathering you won't want to miss out on this property.