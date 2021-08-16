3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $249,900

Practically PERFECT in every way! You’ll love this move-in ready home that has been recently updated, with modern features. This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom has all the bells and whistles, including a second living area. From the open-concept kitchen to the large shaded backyard and inground pool, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. You’ll love cooking in the open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Recent updates include new flooring throughout, custom tile showers, and deck with inground pool. Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood in the Robinson school district and a short drive to Downtown Waco, this home is sure to go fast!