3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $249,900

This Robinson ISD charmer is sure to turn your head. Situated on .65 acres, this stone home has been taken down to the studs and redone. All new plumbing, electric, drywall, windows, and roof. The kitchen is placed perfectly between the living and dining areas with a second larger living space just off the dining area. It features new stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator. The main suite is located at the back of the home with access to the large patio. The en suite features a double vanity and a tiled tub/shower combo. A flex room, just off the second living space is that perfect extra space for hobbies, play room or just a little get away area with windows to enjoy the backyard. Outside, a large wood deck looks out over the spacious yard which is fully fenced with a wooden privacy fence.