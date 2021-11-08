3 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $250,000

COMPLETELY remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with two living areas in Robinson! Gorgeous colors and fixtures throughout. Kitchen boasts all new cabinets, beautiful granite countertops and brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Second living room is large and open to the kitchen and dining room overlooking the backyard. The spacious guest bath has all new cabinets with plenty of storage. Master bath includes an oversized vanity, ample storage, and large walk-in shower. Laundry area is conveniently located near all bedrooms to make gathering up the laundry a breeze! Enjoy the evenings on the covered patio overlooking the tree covered backyard. Come see this beautiful home nestled in an established neighborhood in Robinson!